Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as more earnings come in

Stocks are mixed on Wall Street, following gains in European markets, as more U.S. companies report encouraging results for the summer earnings period. The S&P 500 index edged up 0.1% in the early going Friday, though it’s still on track for its first weekly loss in four weeks. Barbie maker Mattel soared after its latest earnings blew past analysts’ forecasts. Capital One was also sharply higher after turning in robust results. Drugmaker Gilead rose after U.S. regulators gave formal approval to its antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Treasury yields remained near their highest level since June.