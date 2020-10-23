Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 23, 2020
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Terri Hare
Herb Schwartz
Waylon Huppe
Maurice Schmidt
John Begeman
Aleen Ott
Alan Drebes
Hazel McDermott
Max Dakin
Becky Hall
John Vegezzi
Greg Wright
Travis Taute
Jim Runyon
Jill DeRoos
Angelique Tasco
Trevor Aubuschon
Lilly Aubuschon
Brent Miles
Jontez Hunolt
Doug Schlueter
Michael Perkins
Connor Howell
Lois Buss
Roslyn Baker
Gayle Brough
ANNIVERSARIES
Clayton & Heidi Stark
Larry & Karen Gottman
Don & Robin Geschwandner