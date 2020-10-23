Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 23, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Terri Hare

Herb Schwartz

Waylon Huppe

Maurice Schmidt

John Begeman

Aleen Ott

Alan Drebes

Hazel McDermott

Max Dakin

Becky Hall

John Vegezzi

Greg Wright

Travis Taute

Jim Runyon

Jill DeRoos

Angelique Tasco

Trevor Aubuschon

Lilly Aubuschon

Brent Miles

Jontez Hunolt

Doug Schlueter

Michael Perkins

Connor Howell

Lois Buss

Roslyn Baker

Gayle Brough

ANNIVERSARIES

Clayton & Heidi Stark

Larry & Karen Gottman

Don & Robin Geschwandner