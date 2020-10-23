Brazil approves import of Chinese shot that Bolsonaro nixed

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s health regulator has authorized the import from China of a potential vaccine against the coronavirus, just days after President Jair Bolsonaro insisted he wouldn’t allow doses to be shipped from the Asian nation. The health regulator, Anvisa, said in a statement Friday that Sao Paulo state’s Butantan Institute can import 6 million doses of the CoronaVac shot that Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac is developing. The potential vaccine cannot be administered to Brazilians as it isn’t yet approved locally, the statement said. Earlier this week, Bolsonaro sparked confusion when he publicly rejected the CoronaVac shot, saying Brazilians would not be used as guinea pigs.