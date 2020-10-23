Chicago hosts New York in conference matchup

New York Red Bulls (7-8-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (5-8-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the New York Red Bulls meet for an Eastern Conference contest.

The Fire are 3-4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Robert Beric paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with seven goals. Chicago has scored 24 goals.

The Red Bulls are 7-8-3 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is 1-0-0 when it records two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beric has seven goals and one assist for Chicago. Fabian Herbers has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Fire.

Daniel Royer has four goals and two assists for New York this year. Brian White has two goals over the past 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

New York: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.2 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Brandt Bronico (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

New York: Patrick Seagrist (injured), Ben Mines (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.