Family Video in Quincy tries new strategies to bring in customers

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Many businesses have been forced to find creative ways to bring in customers during the pandemic.

Family Video in Quincy is one of them.

They have added new deals on rentals in hopes that more people will come into the store.



They have also agreed to wipe away any existing fees on accounts to encourage current customers to return.

"First when they mentioned the deal it was just like all late fees are going to get wiped, but then also like there are reasons why maybe somebody would have a previous balance or something on their account," employee George Johnson said. "So things that aren't just late fee related we're going to just wipe that too. As long as you come in and just rent a movie."

Family Video is hoping that these new tactics will help bring in more customers to the Quincy location.