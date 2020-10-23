Chief: Illinois officer who shot Black couple in car fired

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police chief says an officer who shot a Black couple inside a vehicle has been fired after committing “multiple policy and procedure violations.” The shooting earlier this week in Waukegan, Illinois, killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and wounded his girlfriend, Tafara Williams. Waukegan police have said Williams was driving and Stinnette was a passenger in a vehicle that fled a traffic stop and that the vehicle was later spotted by another officer. Police say that as the second officer approached, the vehicle started moving in reverse and the officer opened fire. No weapon was found in the vehicle. The officer’s firing was announced shortly after Lake County’s chief prosecutor said the FBI will join Illinois State Police in investigating the shooting.