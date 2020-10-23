Viewership for 2nd Trump-Biden debate drops to 63 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden drew much less viewers than their first meeting. The Nielsen company says an estimated 63 million viewers tuned into the debate featuring Trump and Biden Thursday night. The debate was hosted at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The numbers were tallied between 15 networks that aired between 8 and 9 p.m. Some of the networks included Fox News, CNN, CBS, NBC and PBS. The first debate between Trump and Biden last month was seen by 73.1 million people. Fox News scored the most viewers compared to other networks with 14.7 million.