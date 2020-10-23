Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Beckman, Dyersville 19, Durant-Bennett 14
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Osage 35
Denver 21, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19
Emmetsburg 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14
Mediapolis 20, West Branch 13
Mount Ayr 20, Interstate 35,Truro 14
OA-BCIG 49, East Sac County 7
Pella Christian 21, Panorama, Panora 19
Sigourney-Keota 49, Eldon Cardinal 0
South Central Calhoun 30, Dike-New Hartford 22
South Hamilton, Jewell 42, South Hardin 12
Southeast Valley 50, Belmond-Klemme 13
Underwood 37, Woodward-Granger 7
Van Meter 36, AC/GC 0
West Sioux 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian 48, Treynor 15
Class 2A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Atlantic 21, Des Moines Christian 0
Camanche 42, Anamosa 6
Central Lyon 34, Unity Christian 27
Estherville Lincoln Central 36, Algona 20
Greene County 24, Clarinda 0
Independence 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 9
Monticello 28, Crestwood, Cresco 27
PCM, Monroe 61, Saydel 0
Solon 41, Oelwein 12
Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0
Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 15
Waukon 56, Forest City 14
West Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20, OT
West Lyon, Inwood 16, Sioux Center 14
West Marshall, State Center 60, Centerville 0
Williamsburg 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0
Class 3A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Assumption, Davenport 21, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7
Ballard 28, Nevada 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Storm Lake 0
Carlisle 49, Dallas Center-Grimes 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Marion 8
Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0
Harlan 36, Bondurant Farrar 7
Lewis Central 35, Norwalk 7
North Scott, Eldridge 58, Mount Pleasant 26
Pella 21, Winterset 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Denison-Schleswig 14
Spencer 42, Humboldt 35
Wahlert, Dubuque 10, Decorah 0
Washington 47, Keokuk 6
Webster City 41, Mason City 29
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 20
Class 4A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Cedar Falls 35, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0
Second Round=
Ankeny 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Ankeny Centennial 55, Sioux City, East 14
Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Dubuque, Senior 17
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65, Sioux City, North 11
Dubuque, Hempstead 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 7
Indianola 30, Johnston 7
Iowa City West 35, Iowa City High 7
Pleasant Valley 50, Davenport, Central 0
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 35, Davenport, North 0
Southeast Polk 48, Ames 0
Urbandale 50, Marshalltown 7
Valley, West Des Moines 44, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6
Waterloo, West 24, Fort Dodge 17
Waukee 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 3
Class 8-Player State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Audubon 40, East Mills 7
B-G-M 22, H-L-V, Victor 20
CAM, Anita 66, Stanton 6
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 68, AGWSR, Ackley 20
Easton Valley 63, Springville 8
Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, Woodbine 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Baxter 12
Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
Janesville 62, Kee, Lansing 26
Lamoni 38, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 13
Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Collins-Maxwell 28
Montezuma 54, Lone Tree 14
New London 50, English Valleys, North English 19
Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0
St. Mary’s, Remsen 71, West Harrison, Mondamin 6
Tripoli 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6
Class A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Alburnett 25, Belle Plaine 12
Edgewood-Colesburg def. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, forfeit
Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6
Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6
Logan-Magnolia 27, IKM-Manning 6
MFL-Mar-Mac 37, East Buchanan, Winthrop 24
Nodaway Valley 26, Earlham 0
Regina, Iowa City 42, Wapello 0
Riverside, Oakland 26, Lawton-Bronson 24
Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork, Sheffield 14
South O’Brien, Paullina 8, Ridge View 6
South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, Lake Mills 14
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Woodbury Central, Moville 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7
West Hancock, Britt 57, Madrid 14
