German official questions Syria deportation halt

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official is calling for a review of the country’s block on all deportations to Syria after a young Syrian who had recently been released from prison was arrested as a suspect in a fatal stabbing that prosecutors suspect had an Islamic extremist motive. Two men visiting the eastern city of Dresden from western Germany were attacked and wounded in Oct. 4. One of them later died at a hospital. The 20-year-old Syrian man was arrested on Tuesday evening and federal prosecutors, who handle terrorism cases, took over the case the following day. The man’s refugee status was revoked last year. However, Germany has not deported people to Syria since 2012 because of that country’s civil war.