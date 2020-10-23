Hospital Report: Oct. 23, 2020

DEATHS

Jody L. Hartman, 70, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 11:30 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Sunset Home in Quincy. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Lorna M. Bradley, age 93, of Sunset Home, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Sunset Home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Lorna M. Bradley.

Clara "Sissy" Bates, 58, of Hannibal, MO, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Springfield, MO. Arrangements are with the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Olumide Faniyan and Chidinma Onyeka had a girl.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.