Illinois health chief pleads for coronavirus precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Physician Ngoze Ezike, the state’s public health director, is pleading with Illinois residents to resist “COVID fatigue” and to keep wearing face coverings after months of the coronavirus pandemic. The typically unflappable Ezike broke after reporting another 31 deaths for a total of 9,418. She paused and turned away from reporters at Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s daily COVID-19 briefing for about 40 seconds, wiping her eyes. She noted that health care workers who have to work to care for rising numbers of sick are fatigued too. There were 3,874 new cases reported Friday, the ninth straight with over 3,000.