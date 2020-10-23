In October, SC’s Graham rakes in $1M per day for Senate race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has continued to rake in campaign cash in the closing days of his bid for a fourth term, raising about $1 million a day for the first two weeks of October. Graham’s campaign said Friday that it had raised nearly $15 million in the first half of the month. That rate outpaces Graham’s third-quarter haul of $28 million, which his campaign said represented the largest amount ever raised by any Republican Senate candidate in a single quarter. The fundraising period included three days of the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Graham played a prominent role in the televised process.