Japan, Britain sign free trade deal for post-Brexit era

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Britain have signed a free trade deal, the first such major post-Brexit agreement. It reduces tariffs on goods like Yorkshire lamb sold in Japan and on auto parts for Japan’s Nissan plant. A British trade official and Japan’s foreign minister appeared at the signing ceremony in Tokyo. The deal is expected to boost British trade with Japan by 15 billion pounds, or $19.5 billion. For Britain, however, the boost is far less than the drop in trade it will suffer with the rest of the EU due to Brexit. British-made coats and shoes, Stilton cheese and British biscuits will become cheaper in Japan.