Judge slashes bond for man linked to plot to kidnap Whitmer

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has slashed bond to $100,000 for a man accused of assisting in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and commit other violence against state government. A defense attorney says Pete Musico’s alleged role was overstated by prosecutors. Kareem Johnson says Musico was kicked out of the group because he was too “soft” and wouldn’t commit to violence. Judge Michael Klaeren reduced Musico’s bond, clearing the way for his release from jail. Authorities allege members of two anti-government paramilitary groups plotted to kidnap Whitmer. Six men are charged in federal court, and eight more are charged in state court.