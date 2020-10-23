Missouri AG hopeful pays taxes late; GOP claims false filing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The Democrat running against Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made overdue property tax payments this week and that prompted a Republican official to accuse him of lying about being qualified to run. The Springfield News-Leader reported that Democrat Rich Finneran still owed St. Louis County $837 in personal property taxes due at the end of 2019 for two cars. Finneran told a reporter Tuesday he’d pay the bill]as soon as possible, and county records showed he did Thursday. But state GOP Executive Director Jean Evans said Finneran committed perjury in filing a form attesting that his taxes were current. Finneran’s campaign manager called the allegation “desperate” and “frivolous.”