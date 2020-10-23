Rain and Much Colder Today

A strong cold front moved through Tri-States early Friday morning. So technically, we have already hit our high for the day of 71 degrees. Temperatures will hover in the mid 40s for the afternoon and evening. With gusty winds out of the northwest though, it will feel like it's in the upper 30s to near 40. In addition to the rapidly falling temperatures, a round of showers and thunderstorms made their way through the area during the morning and early afternoon. The rain should clear the entire Tri-State area by 1pm/2pm. The clouds will stick around through the day and into Friday creating a gloomy, breezy and cool day. Winds could gust up to 25 - 30 mph. Temperatures will be getting very chilly Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Widespread frost will be possible Saturday morning. Also, a Freeze Watch will go into effect Saturday from 2am to 9am. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

As the cold front continues to push southeast, Saturday will continue to be cool with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Which is about 10 degrees below normal. However, it won't be as breezy. The day will start off with clouds but we should see some sunshine late in the afternoon and evening hours.