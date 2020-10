A much colder night is in the cards for the Tri-States. Lows are forecast to range from near 30F to the upper 30s. Coldest locations are likely to be in northeast Missouri where a freeze warning has been issued.

A cool fall weekend is in store across the area with highs ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s. At least some sunshine is expected on Saturday before clouds increase Saturday night into Sunday. Rain should return to the area late Sunday and into the next work week.