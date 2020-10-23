Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog’s ‘grey’ list

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international watchdog says it will keep Pakistan on a list of countries who do not take full measures to combat money-laundering and terror financing. The announcement Friday means, however, that the south Asian country avoided being put on the Financial Action Task Force’s “black list” of countries. Those countries not only do not take adequate measures to halt money laundering and terror financing but also have not committed to working with the FATF to make changes. In 2018, the Paris-based group returned Pakistan to a “grey list” of countries with a high risk of money laundering and terrorism financing but which have formally committed to working with the task force to change.