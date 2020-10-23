 Skip to Content

Boy, 15, shot to death inside car in St. Louis

11:31 am Missouri news from the Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 15-year-old St. Louis boy is dead following a shooting. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood. Police on Friday identified the victim as  Ezell Johnson III. Police say Johnson was shot inside a car by someone who fired through a passenger side window. No arrests have been made. St Louis has seen a surge of gun violence involving children in the last year. More than 100 children have been the victim of gun violence in St. Louis this year, including several fatal shootings.

Associated Press

