Boy, 15, shot to death inside car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 15-year-old St. Louis boy is dead following a shooting. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood. Police on Friday identified the victim as Ezell Johnson III. Police say Johnson was shot inside a car by someone who fired through a passenger side window. No arrests have been made. St Louis has seen a surge of gun violence involving children in the last year. More than 100 children have been the victim of gun violence in St. Louis this year, including several fatal shootings.