Poland sees more protests over ruling that limits abortions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesters have assembled in Poland for a second day to vent anger over a court ruling that declared abortions of fetuses with congenital defects unconstitutional. The hundreds of protesters who gathered in many cities defied a COVID-19-related ban on gatherings that was imposed nationwide on Friday. Police vans were dispatched to guard the Warsaw house of the leader of Poland’s right-wing ruling party, A protest also took place outside Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s home after the Constitutional Court issued its ruling on Thursday, when police used tear gas and detained 15 people. The decision further narrows one of Europe’s strictest abortion laws.