QPS starts budget discussions for next school year

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Public School District administrators started looking at the budget for the 2021-2022 school year as they deal with extra expenses due to COVID-19.

QPS Business Operations Chief Ryan Whicker said the district has already trimmed costs by not filling some positions when employees decided to leave.

Whicker said the district will know how to move forward when they know how much state funding they will receive next year.

“Then once we know the number we need to hit for a balanced budget, we will, you know, gather all the district leadership, and collaboratively, what can we live without, or what can we reduce to help meet that number," said Whicker.

He added that when it comes to budgeting, he must use allocated funds appropriately.

"Everything's siloed into different funds, and each fund has to be used for a different purpose," Whicker said. "So, even though I may have extra money in one fund for buildings, and stuff like that, I cannot use those funds to pay salaries for teachers and staff," said Whicker.

Whicker said, right now, they are early in the budgeting process, and they'll have a more complete plan in the coming months.