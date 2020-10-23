Slovenian premier endorses Trump’s reelection, joins others

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa has endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump’s reelection, saying Joe Biden would be a weak leader. With a tweet Friday, Jansa added his name to a list of regional leaders who have openly supported Trump during the election campaign. The others include Hungarian and Serbian populist leaders Viktor Orban and Aleksandar Vucic respectively. Jansa wrote on Twitter that if elected, Biden “would be one of the weakest presidents in history.”