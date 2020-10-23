Tanzania confirms 1st attack by Mozambique-based extremists

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — For the first time, Tanzania’s government has acknowledged an attack inside the country by Islamic extremists based in neighboring Mozambique. The attack claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State group last week marks an ominous expansion of the shadowy group that has killed more than 1,500 people in northern Mozambique since it emerged in 2017. Tanzania’s inspector general of police told local media that some 300 attackers were involved in the assault on Kitaya, a riverside border village in the Mtwara region. He said some were arrested. He did not say how many people were killed.