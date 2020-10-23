Trial of Russian in alleged bitcoin fraud to wrap in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors requested on Friday a ten-year jail term and a fine of 750,000 euro ($888,634) against Russian suspect Alexander Vinnik, who is accused of using ransomware in a 135 million-euro ($160 million) fraud using the cryptocurrency bitcoin. The 41-year-old man, who is also wanted in the United States and Russia, is facing in France charges of extortion, money laundering and criminal association. A series of attacks on French businesses and organizations between 2016 and 2018 led to 20 victims paying ransom demands issued in bitcoin, one of the more widely used cryptocurrencies. Vinnik says he was only a technician carrying out duties. The verdict will come at a later date.