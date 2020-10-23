Trump administration slams NATO ally Turkey for weapon test

WASHINGTON (AP) — In unusually strong language, the Pentagon is condemning Turkey’s decision to test a Russian-made air defense system that has created a rift between Washington and one of its oldest NATO allies. The Pentagon responded after Turkey publicly confirmed that had tested the S-400 system, which it bought from Russia against the wishes of the Trump administration, which asserts that the weapon aids Russian intelligence and threats the capabilities of the U.S. F-35 fighter jet. In a written statement, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Friday that the test “risks serious consequences” for the U.S.-Turkey relationship.