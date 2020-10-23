Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans want a judge to stop the counting of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots. They say officials are making it impossible for “meaningful observation” of signature-checking in the state’s biggest and most Democratic-leaning county. A judge in Carson City declined to issue an immediate stop, but set a hearing next Wednesday. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges the elections chief in Las Vegas failed to get proper approval for a plan to accommodate observers and rejected a GOP offer to install video monitoring equipment. State Democrats called the lawsuit a plain-and-simple effort to suppress votes in the state’s most diverse county.