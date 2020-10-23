Libyan factions sign countrywide UN-brokered cease-fire

GENEVA (AP) — The rival sides in Libya’s conflict have signed a permanent cease-fire. The United Nations billed Friday’s deal as historic after years of fighting that has split the North African country in two. But skepticism over whether the agreement would hold began emerging almost immediately. The breakthrough sets the stage for political talks in November to find a lasting solution to the chaos unleashed after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Previous diplomatic initiatives to end the war have repeatedly collapsed. Libya is split between a U.N.-recognized government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east.