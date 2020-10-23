US men’s soccer to return for Nov. 12 exhibition at Wales

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will return to the field for the first time since January for a Nov. 12 exhibition at Wales. Because of the pandemic, the Americans have not played since a 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1 at Carson, California, a match in which the U.S. used players mostly preparing for the Major League Soccer season. Gio Reyna could make his U.S. debut against Wales on the day before his 18th birthday. The son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna has become a regular at Borussia Dortmund in the past year.