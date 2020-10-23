WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 22) Palmyra Panthers Prepare For A CCC Heavyweight Battle On The Turf And The Clark County Indians Return From Quarantine

This "Football Friday Night" a special battle of unbeatens will take place in Palmyra as the Panthers host Centralia on the prep gridiron. CHS is the top-ranked team in Class 3 while the "Orange and Black" remain the Number 1 squad in the Class 2 State polls. Although the Clarence Cannon Conference title won't be up for grabs for the winner of this contest, it's still a game that prep football insiders in Missouri will be watching very closely. Palmyra starting QB Brody Lehenbauer took timeout from drills earlier today to offer a breakdown on what the week of preparation has been like in the Flower City.

After a few weeks away from the prep gridiron due to COVID-19 quarantine, Clark County was scheduled to return to the turf today for their first practice session. Head coach Ethan Allen indicated that all of his player were scheduled to take part in the workout session. While CCHS Was out on quarantine, the team did conduct virtual meetings. The Indians hope to return to action next week in game competition. Coach Allen also provided more details.