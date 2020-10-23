WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Oct. 22) Canton’s Post-Season Journey Comes To A Close In La Plata And Quincy University Straps On The Pads Under The Lights!

High School Softball (Thursday)

MSHSAA Class 1 Sectional

Canton Lady Tigers 3

La Plata Lady Bulldogs 4

CHS Season Closes Out The Season At (15-1)

Class 3 Quarterfinal

Perryville 7

Bowling Green Lady Cats 8

BG Advances to The State Semifinals vs. Sullivan (Saturday At 2:00 PM)

High School Volleyball

Troy 3

Hannibal 1

Hannibal Loses 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 19-25

Key players:

Bella Falconer: 12 kills, 24 digs, 1 ace

Kate Maune: 5 aces, 7 kills, 7 digs

Kendel Locke: 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs

Allie Hull: 17 digs

Nora Hark: 4 aces, 23 set assists

Kennedy Fitzgerald: 6 kills



Note: Lady Pirates will return to action Saturday at Marshall for the Conference Championship.

High School Soccer

Warrenton 0

Hannibal 8

College Baseball (Thursday)

Black & Gold World Series

Iowa City, Iowa

Duane Bank Field

Gold Team 12

Black Team 5

Black Team Scored 11 Runs In 6 Innings

Friday's Game: First Pitch Set For 3:30 PM