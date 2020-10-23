WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Oct. 22) Canton’s Post-Season Journey Comes To A Close In La Plata And Quincy University Straps On The Pads Under The Lights!
High School Softball (Thursday)
MSHSAA Class 1 Sectional
Canton Lady Tigers 3
La Plata Lady Bulldogs 4
CHS Season Closes Out The Season At (15-1)
Class 3 Quarterfinal
Perryville 7
Bowling Green Lady Cats 8
BG Advances to The State Semifinals vs. Sullivan (Saturday At 2:00 PM)
High School Volleyball
Troy 3
Hannibal 1
Hannibal Loses 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 19-25
Key players:
Bella Falconer: 12 kills, 24 digs, 1 ace
Kate Maune: 5 aces, 7 kills, 7 digs
Kendel Locke: 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs
Allie Hull: 17 digs
Nora Hark: 4 aces, 23 set assists
Kennedy Fitzgerald: 6 kills
Note: Lady Pirates will return to action Saturday at Marshall for the Conference Championship.
High School Soccer
Warrenton 0
Hannibal 8
College Baseball (Thursday)
Black & Gold World Series
Iowa City, Iowa
Duane Bank Field
Gold Team 12
Black Team 5
Black Team Scored 11 Runs In 6 Innings
Friday's Game: First Pitch Set For 3:30 PM