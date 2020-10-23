White House Halloween event Sunday tweaked for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ghosts and goblins will trick or treat during a White House Halloween event Sunday that will include coronavirus precautions. The celebration is open to frontline workers, military families and others. President Donald Trump and the first lady both recently recovered from the coronavirus disease. They will welcome guests at some point during the four-hour event. Guests older than 2 must wear face coverings. White House personnel will also wear masks while those handing out candy will also wear gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available along the route and social distancing measures will be in place.