Wintry Weather Possible?

As our recent run in with Summer has faded, a new storm system looks to come along and remind us what time of year it is. A low pressure area moving East from the Rockies looks to bring a close shave with some wintry weather to parts of the Tri-State area.

The storm will begin its approach Sunday overnight, rain is likely to continue through the day Monday. Temperatures will remain cool, in the upper 30's to low 40's during the day Monday. However, Monday evening a couple models bring the rain/snow line close enough that some communities could potentially see some snowflakes mix in. The chance for any wintry precipitation is highest in the Northwestern counties of the Tri-State area.

After the storm system moves out, temperatures will remain cool with highs on Tuesday staying in the low 40's. Temperatures begin to rebound midweek, rising back into the 50's and potentially accompanied by some sunshine Wednesday.