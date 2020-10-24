2 staff members to Sen. Loeffler test positive for COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The office of U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler says two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, but a subsequent test of the Georgia Republican came back negative. Loeffler’s office said in a statement Saturday that she was tested on Friday after learning about the positive tests of two Senate staff members. The statement did not say whether the senator had close contact with the staff members or planned additional tests. An email to a spokesman was not immediately returned. The statement says Loeffler was “energized” to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.