Adams Co. announces three new COVID-related deaths, 54 new cases
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported the 17th, 18th and 19th COVID-19 related deaths of Adams County residents on Saturday.
Officials said the victims were a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and woman in her 90s.
They also announced 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest in a single day to date.
The new cases include:
- 2 females 10-19
- 4 males 20s
- 10 females 20s
- 2 females 30s
- 1 male 40s
- 3 females 40s
- 7 males 50s
- 2 females 50s
- 4 males 60s
- 8 females 60s
- 5 females 70s
- 1 male 80s
- 3 females 80s
- 1 male 90s
- 1 female 90s
The health department is reporting 1839 positive cases in Adams County including 19 deaths.
Currently there are 273 active cases.
The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test is
13.51%.
At this time there are 46 individuals hospitalized in Adams County.
Of those hospitalized, there are currently 9 individuals in the ICU.