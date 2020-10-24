 Skip to Content

Adams Co. announces three new COVID-related deaths, 54 new cases

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported the 17th, 18th and 19th COVID-19 related deaths of Adams County residents on Saturday.

Officials said the victims were a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and woman in her 90s.

They also announced 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest in a single day to date.

The new cases include:

  • 2 females 10-19
  • 4 males 20s
  • 10 females 20s
  • 2 females 30s
  • 1 male 40s
  • 3 females 40s
  • 7 males 50s
  • 2 females 50s
  • 4 males 60s
  • 8 females 60s
  • 5 females 70s
  • 1 male 80s
  • 3 females 80s
  • 1 male 90s
  • 1 female 90s

The health department is reporting 1839 positive cases in Adams County including 19 deaths.

Currently there are 273 active cases.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test is
13.51%.

At this time there are 46 individuals hospitalized in Adams County.

Of those hospitalized, there are currently 9 individuals in the ICU.

