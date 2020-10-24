Teens behind latest art damage on Berlin’s Museum Island

BERLIN (AP) — Police say several teenagers sprayed graffiti on a famous piece of art outside one of Berlin’s most famous museums and that the vandalism was unrelated to the damaging of more than 60 other art works on the city’s Museum Island this month. Berlin police said a huge granite bowl in front of the Altes Museum was defaced Friday night by some teenagers and adults in Germany’s capital. Dozens of other exhibits at the Museum Island complex were smeared with an oily liquid on Oct. 3. Investigators said they had watched hours of surveillance camera footage but not found any obvious sign of anyone applying the liquid.