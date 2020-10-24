Bell shines as Purdue rallies to defeat Iowa 24-20

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore receiver David Bell caught three touchdown passes, including the game winner, to guide the Purdue Boilermakers to a 24-20 victory over Iowa. With the Boilermakers’ top receiver Rondale Moore sidelined for undisclosed reasons, Bell caught 13 passes for 121 yards. His difference maker was a 6-yard TD from Aidan O’Connell with 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Purdue the lead. Spencer Petras completed 22 of 39 passes for 265 yards for Iowa.