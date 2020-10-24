Boat parades, road rallies buoy Trump and his supporters

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — You’ve probably seen them by now in this year’s presidential campaign. Boat, truck and car parades organized by President Donald Trump’s grassroots supporters have become one of the more visible images of the campaign. Lines of cars, minivans and motorcycles decorated with Trump flags on Saturday jammed the highway circling Cincinnati. Campaign strategists say the parades are a reflection of the Trump’s populist appeal. Some think they’re revealing a hidden enthusiasm for the president. But others dismiss the parades as simply window-dressing and say they won’t drive votes either way.