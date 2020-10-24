Bulgaria signs 5G deal with US excluding Chinese firms

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has joined other Balkan countries in signing an agreement with the United States on high-speed wireless network security aimed at excluding Chinese hardware providers. Bulgaria joined North Macedonia and Kosovo, neighboring nations that also signed the “Clean Network” security agreement on Friday. It is part of a Trump administration effort to exclude tech giant Huawei and other Chinese companies in 5G networks. The U.S. Embassy in Sofia said Bulgaria “joins a growing coalition of countries and companies committed to protecting their 5G networks from untrusted vendors.” China argues that the U.S. initiative is driven by commercial concerns.