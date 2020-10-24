Carthage Library launches Dare to Dream fundraiser

CARTHAGE, Il. (WGEM) -- The community of Carthage gathered together Saturday morning to kick off their new library fundraiser at the site where the new library will be built.

Carthage Public Library kicked off its "Dare to Dream" fundraising campaign to inform the community about the building plans.

The process of funding construction of the new library started back in August when the library applied for the Public Library Construction grant.

After getting approval from the state library, they were granted $1,258,862.94 for the project.

However, local officials said the library will not receive those funds if the community does not raise $1.2 million by June 30, 2021.

Carthage Library board president John Dittmer said even if they fall short, they still have options.

"We'll be fundraising and you know seeking donors and like," he said. "If we fall short of the other half we will probably have a bond issue next spring sometime and see if we can get that completed that way."

To donate to the Dare to Dream fundraiser click here.