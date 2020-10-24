Confirmed virus cases hit another one-day high in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois health officials have reported a one-day record for new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, adding 6,161 individual cases to the state total. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported Saturday that 63 more people have died of the virus, bringing the statewide total of deaths to 9,481 since the start of the pandemic. The daily count of new confirmed cases can vary from one day to the next. But Illinois officials have warned in recent days that the state is experiencing a second surge and pleaded with people to wear face coverings and take other precautions.