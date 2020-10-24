Daughter speaks out after losing dad to COVID-19

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) — There have been at least 85 deaths in the Tri-States related to COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

For some, it's just a number, but for others, 85 represents lives.

A Macomb woman is now grieving one of those, her father, whom she just lost to the virus.

Elmer Faler died at McDonough District Hospital on Wednesday after battling the virus for about a week.

Meridith Groves sat down with WGEM on Friday to talk about her dad. She reminisced as she went through pictures describing the most precious ones.

"This was at my wedding in Chandler park … 20 years ago," Groves said.

Groves called what she is going through a ‘nightmare’ saying she never thought this would happen.

"He had just turned 72 on Oct. 8, which happened to be the same day that he was exposed to COVID-19," Groves said.

Groves said he developed a fever of 104.4 degrees, and started having trouble breathing last week. He went to the hospital where Groves said doctors had to put him on a bipap in the ICU.

"Sunday, I went to see him and I could only see him through the glass ICU door," Groves said. "It was very hard."

Only one day later, Groves had to deal with the realization that the virus would take her dad.

"Unfortunately, there was just nothing more the hospital could do," Groves said. "I was allowed to go in for five minutes and see him on Monday. That was the last time I got to talk to my dad."

Groves said her dad was a mask advocate who tried to avoid contracting the virus at all costs.

"I believe he did everything right, except he let his guard down for one night for five minutes," Groves said. "That's all it takes."

As Groves grieves, she said she doesn't want anyone else to have to lose a loved one to COVID-19.

"It's serious, we're at 18 deaths now,” Groves said. "I feel like my father is now a statistic. It's very, very sad."

Because she doesn't want others to become a statistic, Groves has one message, the virus can happen to you at anytime, so do your part to make sure it doesn't happen to your dad.

"Just wear your mask," Groves said. "Don't let your guard down, not even for a minute. All it took was five to ruin my life."

Groves added that it doesn't take hanging out at a bar or restaurant to get the virus, you can catch it anywhere.

Faler was McDonough County's 18th COVID-19-related death.