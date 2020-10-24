DECISION 2020: A talk with Marion County Western District Commissioner Candidates

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) — WGEM News caught up with both candidates in the race for Marion County, Missouri, Western District Commissioner.

We talked with the Republican incumbent and his Democratic challenger Friday.

Democrat Bill Goellner said if he won the Western District Commissioner seat, listening to residents would be his biggest focus.

"Just step back, get their input, what do they want for their county, for economic development, road maintenance," Goellner said.

He said infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, and economic development are top of mind for voters. That’s why, if elected, he wants to work to draw more business into the region.

"We're in a prime location to draw in more, if we can work with city, state, and other county entities," Goellner said.

He said because he’s worked with the county highway department for 33 years, his familiarity with the county's budget process and revenue stream make him capable.

Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Steve Begley said he has 39 years at the highway department.

He said for him, supporting law enforcement's ability to keep drug traffickers behind bars, is important.

"One of the biggest concerns deals with the drug problem that we have in this county, and that's because we're kind of at a cross roads between Kansas City, Chicago and St. Louis," Begley said.

During his time as Western District Commissioner, Begley said he's served on a number of boards and councils in the region that worked on economic development and more.

Begley said he wants to listen to constituents and talk about what can be done, especially when it comes to county roads and bridges.

"Because they're getting in bad shape, we got farmers that haul heavy loads of grain, they're narrow, and people are meeting with equipment, and it's just starting to get dangerous," Begley said.

The election is Nov. 3.