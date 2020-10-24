Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh goes on despite US mediation

STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — Rocket and artillery barrage have hit residential areas hours in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh after the United States hosted top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks on settling their decades-long conflict. The heavy shelling forced residents of the regional capital of Nagorno-Karabakh into shelters, as emergency teams rushed to extinguish fires. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The current fighting marks the worst escalation in the conflict since then, and hundreds, if not thousands, have been reported killed. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosted Armenian and Azerbaijan foreign ministers separately Friday.