Friday’s Scores

12:01 am Missouri sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 33, Wellington-Napoleon 0

Albany 80, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 12

Appleton City/Montrose 72, Osceola 28

Archie 74, Concordia 22

Ava 38, Willow Springs 6

Battle 27, Hannibal 14

Blair Oaks 61, Osage 14

Bolivar 42, West Plains 21

Boonville 30, Hallsville 14

Bowling Green 54, Clopton/Elsberry 0

Brookfield 54, South Shelby 10

Buffalo 42, Warsaw 38

Butler 51, Lone Jack/Kingville 6

Cameron 27, Marshall 20

Capital City 13, Kirksville 7

Carl Junction 33, Ozark 28

Carthage 35, Nixa 12

Cass-Midway 46, Stockton/Sheldon 35

Cassville 44, McDonald County 21

Center 41, Clinton 0

Central (New Madrid County) 60, Charleston 20

Central (Park Hills) 17, Farmington 14

Chillicothe 34, Benton 14

Christian Brothers College 49, Chaminade 19

Clever 35, Agape Christian, Ill. 6

Crest Ridge 35, Tipton 18

Crystal City 34, Portageville 32

Cuba 53, Winfield 26

DeSoto 33, Potosi 6

Dexter 32, Malden 12

Duchesne 19, Orchard Farm 14

East Atchison 46, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 0

East Buchanan 59, North Platte 13

East Prairie 18, Fredericktown 0

Eldon 21, St. James 18

Excelsior Springs 26, Pleasant Hill 6

Fair Grove 51, El Dorado Springs 25

Fayette 20, Knox County 0

Festus 55, St. Charles West 0

Forsyth 52, Central (Springfield) 8

Fort Osage 48, William Chrisman 39

Fox 28, Ladue Horton Watkins 26

Francis Howell 27, Rock Bridge 21

Ft. Zumwalt East 35, St. Charles 0

Ft. Zumwalt North 35, Marquette 16

Ft. Zumwalt West 23, Jefferson City 20

Fulton 48, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 14

Glendale 47, Waynesville 32

Grain Valley 22, Belton 0

Grandview (Hillsboro) 37, Chaffee 20

Hayti 58, Caruthersville 6

Helias Catholic 27, Cardinal Ritter 18

Jackson 56, Hickman High School 7

Jasper 60, Santa Fe 14

Jefferson (Festus) 35, St. Vincent 28

Joplin 48, Neosho 0

Kelly 28, Affton 0

Kennett 53, Sikeston 14

Kickapoo 39, Hillcrest 20

Kirkwood 28, Eureka 17

Knob Noster 42, Holden 0

Lafayette (Wildwood) 33, Rockwood Summit 23

Lafayette County 49, Carrollton 10

Lamar 53, East Newton 14

Lee’s Summit West 21, Lee’s Summit North 7

Liberal 50, Rich Hill 44

Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 50, Rich Hill/Hume 44

Liberty (Mountain View) 40, Houston 0

Liberty 31, North Kansas City 14

Liberty North 34, Blue Springs South 3

Lincoln College Prep 20, SM South, Kan. 19

Lindbergh 49, Parkway Central 6

Lockwood/Golden City 49, Diamond 14

Logan-Rogersville 42, Reeds Spring 7

Lutheran (St. Charles) 40, Troy Buchanan 7

Lutheran South 29, Windsor (Imperial) 28

Macon 49, Clark County 28

Marceline 56, Harrisburg 8

Marionville 60, Miller 0

Mark Twain 28, Louisiana 6

Marshfield 33, Mt. Vernon 22

Maryville 28, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 14

Mehlville 13, Webster Groves 0

Mid-Buchanan 60, West Platte 6

Milan 43, Maysville/Winston 6

Monett 27, Seneca 6

Monroe City 46, Highland 6

NOAH, Okla. 21, Lighthouse Christian 20

Nevada 39, Aurora 20

Norborne/Hardin Central 50, Keytesville 14

North Andrew 58, Schuyler County 0

North Callaway 27, Montgomery County 14

North Shelby 64, Braymer/Breckenridge 6

Northwest (Cedar Hill) 42, Oakville 7

Oak Park 26, Grandview 22

Odessa 51, Harrisonville 8

Palmyra 19, Centralia 14

Park Hill 19, Raymore-Peculiar 13

Park Hill South 56, Central (St. Joseph) 0

Parkway North 42, Parkway West 7

Pembroke Hill 44, Van Horn 6

Penney 40, Lawson 12

Pierce City 53, Pleasant Hope 0

Platte County 27, Lansing, Kan. 0

Princeton/Mercer 28, Gallatin 18

Putnam County 40, Polo 8

Raytown 44, Truman 12

Republic 34, Branson 28

Richmond 32, Lexington 16

Rock Port 20, Mound City-Craig 14

Rockhurst 42, Blue Springs 20

Rolla 28, Camdenton 10

Ruskin 39, Raytown South 30

Salem 19, Cabool 18

Salisbury 48, Missouri Military Academy 46

Scotland County 28, Van-Far/Community 14

Seckman 33, Parkway South 0

Skyline 50, Strafford 14

Slater 63, Russellville 16

Smithville 33, Winnetonka 7

South Harrison 48, Trenton 16

South Holt-Nodaway Holt 58, North Nodaway/West Nodaway 8

Southern Boone County 21, California 0

Southwest (Livingston County) 84, King City/ Union Star 66

Springfield Catholic 41, Hollister 27

St. Clair 58, Owensville 20

St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 33, Lathrop 13

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 41, Savannah 6

Staley 21, Lee’s Summit 14

Stanberry 44, Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 14

Stewartsville/Osborne 57, DeKalb 12

Thayer 43, Mountain Grove 14

Timberland 35, Ft. Zumwalt South 6

Valle Catholic 52, St. Pius X (Festus) 13

Warrenton 29, Mexico 26

Washington 41, Francis Howell Central 14

Webb City 55, Willard 0

Westran 33, Paris 6

Windsor 53, Scott City 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

DeSoto, Kan. vs. Kearney, ccd.

KC Harmon, Kan. vs. KC Northeast, ccd.

Liberty (Wentzville) vs. Holt, ccd.

Living Word Christian School vs. Moberly, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

