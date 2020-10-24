Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 33, Wellington-Napoleon 0
Albany 80, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 12
Appleton City/Montrose 72, Osceola 28
Archie 74, Concordia 22
Ava 38, Willow Springs 6
Battle 27, Hannibal 14
Blair Oaks 61, Osage 14
Bolivar 42, West Plains 21
Boonville 30, Hallsville 14
Bowling Green 54, Clopton/Elsberry 0
Brookfield 54, South Shelby 10
Buffalo 42, Warsaw 38
Butler 51, Lone Jack/Kingville 6
Cameron 27, Marshall 20
Capital City 13, Kirksville 7
Carl Junction 33, Ozark 28
Carthage 35, Nixa 12
Cass-Midway 46, Stockton/Sheldon 35
Cassville 44, McDonald County 21
Center 41, Clinton 0
Central (New Madrid County) 60, Charleston 20
Central (Park Hills) 17, Farmington 14
Chillicothe 34, Benton 14
Christian Brothers College 49, Chaminade 19
Clever 35, Agape Christian, Ill. 6
Crest Ridge 35, Tipton 18
Crystal City 34, Portageville 32
Cuba 53, Winfield 26
DeSoto 33, Potosi 6
Dexter 32, Malden 12
Duchesne 19, Orchard Farm 14
East Atchison 46, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 0
East Buchanan 59, North Platte 13
East Prairie 18, Fredericktown 0
Eldon 21, St. James 18
Excelsior Springs 26, Pleasant Hill 6
Fair Grove 51, El Dorado Springs 25
Fayette 20, Knox County 0
Festus 55, St. Charles West 0
Forsyth 52, Central (Springfield) 8
Fort Osage 48, William Chrisman 39
Fox 28, Ladue Horton Watkins 26
Francis Howell 27, Rock Bridge 21
Ft. Zumwalt East 35, St. Charles 0
Ft. Zumwalt North 35, Marquette 16
Ft. Zumwalt West 23, Jefferson City 20
Fulton 48, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 14
Glendale 47, Waynesville 32
Grain Valley 22, Belton 0
Grandview (Hillsboro) 37, Chaffee 20
Hayti 58, Caruthersville 6
Helias Catholic 27, Cardinal Ritter 18
Jackson 56, Hickman High School 7
Jasper 60, Santa Fe 14
Jefferson (Festus) 35, St. Vincent 28
Joplin 48, Neosho 0
Kelly 28, Affton 0
Kennett 53, Sikeston 14
Kickapoo 39, Hillcrest 20
Kirkwood 28, Eureka 17
Knob Noster 42, Holden 0
Lafayette (Wildwood) 33, Rockwood Summit 23
Lafayette County 49, Carrollton 10
Lamar 53, East Newton 14
Lee’s Summit West 21, Lee’s Summit North 7
Liberal 50, Rich Hill 44
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 50, Rich Hill/Hume 44
Liberty (Mountain View) 40, Houston 0
Liberty 31, North Kansas City 14
Liberty North 34, Blue Springs South 3
Lincoln College Prep 20, SM South, Kan. 19
Lindbergh 49, Parkway Central 6
Lockwood/Golden City 49, Diamond 14
Logan-Rogersville 42, Reeds Spring 7
Lutheran (St. Charles) 40, Troy Buchanan 7
Lutheran South 29, Windsor (Imperial) 28
Macon 49, Clark County 28
Marceline 56, Harrisburg 8
Marionville 60, Miller 0
Mark Twain 28, Louisiana 6
Marshfield 33, Mt. Vernon 22
Maryville 28, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 14
Mehlville 13, Webster Groves 0
Mid-Buchanan 60, West Platte 6
Milan 43, Maysville/Winston 6
Monett 27, Seneca 6
Monroe City 46, Highland 6
NOAH, Okla. 21, Lighthouse Christian 20
Nevada 39, Aurora 20
Norborne/Hardin Central 50, Keytesville 14
North Andrew 58, Schuyler County 0
North Callaway 27, Montgomery County 14
North Shelby 64, Braymer/Breckenridge 6
Northwest (Cedar Hill) 42, Oakville 7
Oak Park 26, Grandview 22
Odessa 51, Harrisonville 8
Palmyra 19, Centralia 14
Park Hill 19, Raymore-Peculiar 13
Park Hill South 56, Central (St. Joseph) 0
Parkway North 42, Parkway West 7
Pembroke Hill 44, Van Horn 6
Penney 40, Lawson 12
Pierce City 53, Pleasant Hope 0
Platte County 27, Lansing, Kan. 0
Princeton/Mercer 28, Gallatin 18
Putnam County 40, Polo 8
Raytown 44, Truman 12
Republic 34, Branson 28
Richmond 32, Lexington 16
Rock Port 20, Mound City-Craig 14
Rockhurst 42, Blue Springs 20
Rolla 28, Camdenton 10
Ruskin 39, Raytown South 30
Salem 19, Cabool 18
Salisbury 48, Missouri Military Academy 46
Scotland County 28, Van-Far/Community 14
Seckman 33, Parkway South 0
Skyline 50, Strafford 14
Slater 63, Russellville 16
Smithville 33, Winnetonka 7
South Harrison 48, Trenton 16
South Holt-Nodaway Holt 58, North Nodaway/West Nodaway 8
Southern Boone County 21, California 0
Southwest (Livingston County) 84, King City/ Union Star 66
Springfield Catholic 41, Hollister 27
St. Clair 58, Owensville 20
St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 33, Lathrop 13
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 41, Savannah 6
Staley 21, Lee’s Summit 14
Stanberry 44, Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 14
Stewartsville/Osborne 57, DeKalb 12
Thayer 43, Mountain Grove 14
Timberland 35, Ft. Zumwalt South 6
Valle Catholic 52, St. Pius X (Festus) 13
Warrenton 29, Mexico 26
Washington 41, Francis Howell Central 14
Webb City 55, Willard 0
Westran 33, Paris 6
Windsor 53, Scott City 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
DeSoto, Kan. vs. Kearney, ccd.
KC Harmon, Kan. vs. KC Northeast, ccd.
Liberty (Wentzville) vs. Holt, ccd.
Living Word Christian School vs. Moberly, ccd.
___
