Tree planting event in Fort Madison on Saturday

FORT MADISON (WGEM) — You have a chance to spruce up Fort Madison on Saturday.

The public works department is hosting a community tree planting event at Rodeo and Riverview Parks.

The city got a $2,500 grant to plant the trees which will help the community in a number of ways.

"This program is to shade buildings, and so it's important we're putting the trees by the buildings where you can see energy savings,” said Mark Bousselot, the public works director.

If you want to help, head to the Old Lion's Shelter House in Rodeo Park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

All you need to bring are shovels and gloves.