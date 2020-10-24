Guinean president wins a 3rd term, electoral commission says

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s electoral commission says President Alpha Conde has easily won a third term with 59% of the vote. The announcement sets the stage for potential clashes with the opposition whose candidate claimed victory days ago. The opposition quickly announced it would contest the results in court but offered no immediate evidence of fraud. It accused the 82-year-old Conde of trying to “impose an electoral coup.” The West African nation has seen months of unrest after Conde backed a constitutional referendum approved by voters that effectively allows him to serve two further five-year terms.