Local stores hope residents keep holiday shopping local

QUINCY (WGEM) -- With Christmas Eve just two months away, local stores are wondering whether they will see an influx in customers this holiday shopping season.

Ronni Holtschlag has worked as a cashier for Calendar Toys and Games at the Quincy Mall for four years.

She said she thinks this season will be different due to the pandemic and hopes people come in to shop.

"Think of your local businesses when you're shopping for your holiday season," she said. "As tight as people are for money, local businesses are also tight for money, given all the shipments that we've gotten in."

Athena Fox is a sales associate at Domestics, Etc..

She said she's encouraging people to focus on what the small shops have to offer.

"See the small shops and come in and maybe find something you didn't know was here," she said. "We try to treat all of our customers like family."

Holtschlag said even just stopping in your local store could help.

"Even if you're not thinking about necessarily buying local, even just coming in and seeing what's around, that might give you an idea of what you want for the holiday season as well," she said.

Fox said shopping local may help you find your new favorite store.

"Find a new shop whether it's here or somewhere else in town," she said. "Shop local and get out and maybe you'll find that store that'll become your favorite."