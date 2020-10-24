Pope and Spain’s prime minister visit maskless at Vatican

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has met with the Spanish prime minister at the Vatican, which has had a rash of COVID-19 infections confirmed in recent days. Neither Francis nor Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wore masks while going into or emerging from their closed-door talks on Saturday. Sanchez did have mask on when he arrived in a Vatican courtyard to be escorted to the Apostolic Palace for his meeting with the pontiff. The Vatican has said 13 of its Swiss Guards and someone staying at the same Vatican City guest house where Francis lives recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Spain this week became the first country in Western Europe with more than 1 million confirmed virus cases.