Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

DALLAS, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump assured supporters packed shoulder to shoulder Saturday in North Carolina that “we’re rounding the turn” on the coronavirus and mocked his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, for raising alarms. Biden spoke to a smaller gathering in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and bemoaned the need to campaign at a distance but said he understood the public health reasons behind it. Trump criticized Biden for saying the country is headed for a “dark winter” because of the pandemic. Yet nearly 224,000 people in the United States have died so far, and a single-day record of more than 83,000 infections were reported Friday.