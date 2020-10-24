US housing officials investigate General Iron’s Chicago move

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal housing officials are investigating why the city of Chicago is allowing a chronic polluter company to move its operation from the wealthy, largely white North Side to a low-income, predominantly Latino neighborhood. According to a letter made public Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development agreed to follow up on activists’ complaints accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration of violating provisions of the federal Fair Housing Act by adding yet another polluter to a neglected corner of the city. The Chicago Tribune reports that if other permits are granted, General Iron will be the latest tenant of an East Side manufacturing district that already includes facilities handling brain-damaging metals and toxic chemicals.